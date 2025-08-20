Daily roundup: Cat A COE prices reach highest point in almost 2 years in second bidding exercise for August 2025 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Cat A COE prices reach their highest point in almost 2 years in second bidding exercise for August 2025

The second Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for August 2025 saw increases across most categories once again, with Cat A premiums reaching their highest point since October 2023.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $2,515 to end the bidding exercise at $104,524... » READ MORE

2. Man, 30, arrested for allegedly slashing another man with Swiss Army knife in Geylang

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Aug 18) for allegedly attacking a man with a Swiss Army knife in Geylang.

According to a news release on Tuesday (Aug 19), the police said that they received a call for assistance on Monday at around 9.20am... » READ MORE

3. 'Fresh venue, fresh ideas, fresh performances': NDP to make its return to National Stadium after 10 years

Next year's National Day Parade (NDP) will be held at the National Stadium, said Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing at the NDP 2025 appreciation event on Tuesday (Aug 19).

During the event held at the Surbana Jurong Campus, nearly 580 partners were presented with awards for their contributions and commitment towards this year's NDP... » READ MORE

4. 'I almost became a widow': Ada Choi discusses husband suffering heart attack in Singapore

Hong Kong actress Ada Choi has shared that her actor husband Max Zhang is doing better after suffering a heart attack back in April.

In an article by Sing Tao Daily published on Sunday (Aug 17), she said that they cherish each other more after the incident... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com