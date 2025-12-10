Daily roundup: Chagee and Hello Kitty to launch new drink, merchandise in festive collab — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Meow-y Christmas: Chagee and Hello Kitty to launch new drink, merchandise in festive collab

Chagee and Hello Kitty fans are in for a purr-fect treat this festive season!

The milk tea chain will be launching a collaboration with Sanrio's Tanned Hello Kitty, also known as Tanning Kitty, on Dec 12. This will include a new menu item and exclusive merchandise... » READ MORE

2. 'Worst of the worst': Amos Yee featured in US Homeland Security's list of 'criminal aliens'

Just a week shy of the exact day he left Singapore to seek asylum in the United States nine years ago, Amos Yee has been labelled by US authorities as one of the "worst of the worst" immigrants.

The 27-year-old, now a convicted paedophile, is among the almost 10,000 soon-to-be-deported immigrants featured in a new website by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday (Dec 9)... » READ MORE

3. 'I hated running': Joel Choo plays marathon runner in upcoming film directed by brother and starring father Zhu Houren

Before running marathons on screen, local actor Joel Choo confessed to "hating" the sport.

The 31-year-old spoke to AsiaOne at a recent press conference for the upcoming local film Pace about his experience preparing to play marathon runner Jing... » READ MORE

4. Cambodia withdraws athletes from 33rd SEA Games in Thailand, citing safety concerns

Cambodia has announced the withdrawal of its athletes from the ongoing 33rd SEA Games in Thailand, citing safety concerns amid the renewed border conflict with Thailand... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com