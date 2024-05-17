Daily roundup: Changi Airport launches automated immigration clearance for all travellers - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Changi Airport launches automated immigration clearance for all travellers

When businessman Atul Sethi landed at Changi Airport after his flight from New York on Thursday (May 16), the Indian national was pleasantly surprised that it took him less than a minute to clear immigration... » READ MORE

2. 'You're like the sun that's always here': Jay Chou left crying at China concert after fan's confession

Mandopop king Jay Chou.

PHOTO: Weibo, Instagram/Jay Chou

What a fan said was so touching that he cried.

Mandopop king Jay Chou was performing at Fuzhou, China, yesterday (May 16) when a male fan expressed his love for the 45-year-old during the concert... » READ MORE

3. Girl living in Circuit Road wet market stall to stay with foster parents: MSF

The 15-year-old girl lived in the Circuit Road Market and Food Centre stall for 11 months.

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has found foster parents for the 15-year-old girl who lived in a wet market stall for 11 months... » READ MORE

4. Madu Bakery, which started as home-based business, announces closure; last day on June 2

PHOTO: Instagram/Madubakerysg

After a good run, Madu Bakery will be shuttering its physical store for good after two years.

Their last day is on June 2... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com