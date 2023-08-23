Daily roundup: You can check your polling station on Singpass before casting your vote — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. PE2023: You can check your polling station on Singpass before casting your vote

With three candidates running for president, Singaporeans heading to the polls on Sept 1 can now check the location of their designated polling station through the Singpass app.

The ePoll card displays polling details such as the voter's polling station address, electoral division, voter serial number and polling district... » READ MORE

2. 'I was afraid he treated me as his one and only since we met when he was only 20,' says Jam Hsiao's manager-turned-fiancee

When it comes to romance dramas or novels, some of us want the characters to fall head over heels for each other while others prefer a slow burn.

It appears that Summer Lin's relationship with Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao is a real-life example of the latter, as she initially had reservations about pursuing one with him... » READ MORE

3. 'Hawker legend': Ex-Heng Ji Chicken Rice owner dies at 80 after recent retirement

The former co-owner of the beloved Heng Ji Chicken Rice hawker stall, Lim En Ai died on Monday (Aug 21) at the age of 80.

Her obituary was shared on the Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 by user Melvin Chew, who said he was "shocked and sad" by the news... » READ MORE

4. In emotional visit to site of childhood home, Ng Kok Song kowtows and kisses ground

Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song was visibly emotional as he arrived at Block 475A Upper Serangoon Crescent today - the former site of the village where he was born in.

Earlier on Tuesday (Aug 22) morning, he was nominated as a candidate for the upcoming Presidential Election, alongside former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC chief executive officer Tan Kin Lian... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com