Daily roundup: Chery returns with a new name and an impressive family SUV — and other top stories today

1. Omoda E5 99kW review: Chery returns with a new name and an impressive family SUV

surfaced here in the mid-2000s, when Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices were at record lows.

Many would probably recall the Chery QQ, a tiny and cutesy little hatchback...

2. Teen accused of stealing delivery riders' bicycles and food in Woodlands

Over the past month, some food delivery riders in Woodlands have found their bicycles or delivery items missing.

The suspected culprit is a 14-year-old boy, reported Shin Min Daily News...

3. Gen Z Singaporean explains why he is spending the holidays as a cow farmer in Iceland

Yeo Zong En, who goes by Pompomyeo on TikTok, admits he is going through a "quarter-life crisis".

In search of answers, the 21-year-old undergraduate embarked on a 20-day solo journey to Iceland.

4. Hougang drama: 4-hour police standoff as man locks himself in flat

Drama unfolded in Hougang as a resident reportedly locked himself inside his HDB unit last week, leading to a four-hour standoff with the police.

The incident occurred at around 8pm on Monday.

