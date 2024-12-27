Teen accused of stealing delivery riders' bicycles and food in Woodlands

Over the past month, some food delivery riders in Woodlands have found their bicycles or delivery items missing.

The suspected culprit is a 14-year-old boy, reported Shin Min Daily News on Thursday (Dec 26).

Delivery rider Zheng Jinyao (transliteration), 44, told the Chinese evening daily that the teen is frequently spotted around Causeway Point mall and Woodlands MRT station.

He claimed that the teen had stolen at least six e-bicycles, all of which were thankfully recovered.

The boy is also accused of opening riders' delivery bags and swiping the items inside, added Zheng.

He also recounted how the teenager once stole a folding bicycle and brought it onto a bus. The deliveryman reportedly contacted the police, who helped recover the stolen bicycle.

Another delivery rider surnamed Xu, 29, said he had seen the teen wearing a card stating that he has special needs.

"My friend once had his food delivery stolen. He first saw that teen at the ground floor of the block, but he didn't think much of it and went upstairs to deliver the food," he recounted.

"When he returned, he saw the teen opening the thermal bag and taking the food inside."

Xu added that the bags provided by food delivery companies do not come with a locking mechanism, and riders need to fork out money for delivery bags that can be locked.

Zheng also said that delivery riders in the area would alert each other when they spot the boy. He said that he will also head to the sighted location to help look after other riders' belongings.

A Shin Min reporter tracked down the boy's residence and spoke to his mother, who is a Singapore permanent resident from Indonesia.

The boy's father is a Singaporean, but the couple split two years ago.

The single mum who declined to be named, said her son is diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and attends a special education school.

She said that her son recently refused to attend school and would create trouble at home. She hence has no choice but to allow him outside.

"I work as a cleaner and have no time to keep an eye on him. Sometimes, he stays out past 11pm and I have to go look for him," said the woman.

The woman added that she has a 24-year-old son with autism. He currently stays at a care facility. She said she has applied for her younger son to stay there as well.

