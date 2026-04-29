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Daily roundup: Childcare centre teacher used pen to stab special needs boy's head multiple times — and other top stories today

Daily roundup: Childcare centre teacher used pen to stab special needs boy's head multiple times — and other top stories today
The 45-year-old offender will be sentenced on June 22.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
PUBLISHED ONApril 29, 2026 10:13 AM

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Childcare centre teacher used pen to stab special needs boy's head multiple times

For no apparent reason, an early intervention teacher at a childcare centre used a pen to repeatedly stab the head of a six-year-old special needs boy, causing him to sustain several wounds... » READ MORE

2. Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan kiss as they sing love duet for first time

Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan kiss as they sing love duet for first time

They've played couples on-screen for years. Now, Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan are serenading each other in a duet for the first time... » READ MORE

3. 'I wanted a family-centric life': Former SIA stewardess clipped wings to run home-based business

'I wanted a family-centric life': Former SIA stewardess clips wings to run home-based business

When Calista Wong graduated from university in 2019, she joined Singapore Airlines as an air stewardess and planned to stay for just two years... » READ MORE

4. Ng Eng Hen praises MRT's 'long-range capability' after taking train, says easier to reach places like Maxwell Food Centre

Ng Eng Hen praises MRT's 'long-range capability' after taking train, says easier to reach places like Maxwell Food Centre

Singapore's public transport network has been in the spotlight recently with politicians — both past and present — spotted on buses and trains... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com

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