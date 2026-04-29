Daily roundup: Childcare centre teacher used pen to stab special needs boy's head multiple times — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Childcare centre teacher used pen to stab special needs boy's head multiple times

For no apparent reason, an early intervention teacher at a childcare centre used a pen to repeatedly stab the head of a six-year-old special needs boy, causing him to sustain several wounds... » READ MORE

2. Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan kiss as they sing love duet for first time

They've played couples on-screen for years. Now, Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan are serenading each other in a duet for the first time... » READ MORE

3. 'I wanted a family-centric life': Former SIA stewardess clipped wings to run home-based business

When Calista Wong graduated from university in 2019, she joined Singapore Airlines as an air stewardess and planned to stay for just two years... » READ MORE

4. Ng Eng Hen praises MRT's 'long-range capability' after taking train, says easier to reach places like Maxwell Food Centre

Singapore's public transport network has been in the spotlight recently with politicians — both past and present — spotted on buses and trains... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com