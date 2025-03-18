Daily roundup: Chinese national charged for alleged theft onboard Kuala Lumpur-Singapore Scoot flight — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Chinese national charged for alleged theft onboard Kuala Lumpur-Singapore Scoot flight

A 51-year-old Chinese national has been charged for theft onboard a Scoot flight from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore.

The police were alerted to the case of alleged theft at 12.20am on Monday (March 17)...» READ MORE

2. Is roti john from Singapore or Malaysia? Radio DJs spark debate

For many Singaporeans and Malaysians, food is a talking point that has often sparked passionate debate and lighthearted banter from both sides.

Recently, the topic of the origins of roti john, a popular bread dish that can be found in both countries, became the centre of attention...» READ MORE

3. Die-hard Singapore fan recalls serenading Lady Gaga in LA, moving her to tears: 'That moment means the whole world to me'

At the age of 17, he flew to the US in hope of meeting his idol Lady Gaga.

Now 29, Ryan Ling — a die-hard Singapore fan of the superstar — told AsiaOne how he has travelled to 11 cities to see her and hopes to attend her concerts at the National Stadium in May...» READ MORE

4. Elderly motorcyclist dies after being hit by car in Bartley Road accident; driver, 30, arrested

A 70-year-old motorcyclist has died from his injuries after being hit by a car at the junction of Bartley Road East and Airport Road on March 15.

Dashcam footage of the accident posted to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shows the elderly rider switching from the middle lane onto the rightmost lane at a junction while the traffic lights are red...» READ MORE

