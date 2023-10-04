Daily roundup: Chinese star Kelly Yu surprises diners at Haidilao to sing for heartbroken woman — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'This break-up is worth it': Chinese star Kelly Yu surprises diners at Haidilao to sing for heartbroken woman

Could this be the best break-up recovery ever?

While some people listen to breakup songs to mend their broken heart, there are others who had the song sung to them live by the original singer, and that's on another level... » READ MORE

2. 'I saw my life flash before my eyes': Singapore-based expat lists down reasons for moving from US

There are many reasons why people choose to move to Singapore.

It could be new opportunities, the year-round summer weather, and sometimes family. For one US woman, safety was the primary motivation behind her move from San Francisco to Singapore... » READ MORE

3. Johor Crown Prince thanks Singapore for helping him and family as he recounts Bangkok Siam Paragon mall shooting

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who was near the scene of Tuesday's shooting incident in Bangkok, has recounted his experience and thanked Singapore for keeping him and his family safe.

Writing on his Facebook and X pages late on Tuesday night (Oct 3), Tunku Ismail said he and his family were sitting in a hotel lobby near Siam Paragon shopping mall when people started shouting and running into the building when the shooter started firing... » READ MORE

4. 'I no longer feel safe in Singapore': Woman says she was filmed while showering in gym

A cold shower in the gym became a traumatising experience for one woman when she was allegedly filmed by a Peeping Tom.

Drealya Tan, 26, said that she did not dare to leave her home for two days after the incident last Friday (Sept 29) at Strength Masters Gym in Tai Seng - out of fear that her intimate photos and videos would be shared online... » READ MORE

