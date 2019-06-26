Daily roundup: Chinese woman bungee jumps from 300m to deliver lunch for colleagues - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Chinese woman bungee jumps from 300m to deliver lunch for work colleagues

Because of the park's geography it would take over half an hour to drive down the mountain to their work station... » READ MORE

2. Man takes photo of commuter on MRT hogging seat with bag, gets flamed instead

PHOTO: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff

A man who tried to "name and shame" a fellow commuter got a taste of his own medicine when he was attacked online instead... » READ MORE

3. Woman confronts man for allegedly taking photos of her on NEL train, police investigating

PHOTO: Stomp

Stomp contributor Maru witnessed the incident and shared with Stomp a video of the woman berating the man... » READ MORE

4. Is 50 the new 20? Irene Wan and Candy Lo stun fans with timeless beauty

PHOTO: Instagram/Candy Lo & Weibo

Age is just a number for these ladies. Hong Kong actress Irene Wan and model Candy Lo have continued to stun fans with their flawless looks with each new photo shoot... » READ MORE