Daily roundup: City Square Mall is giving out donuts, cookies, manicures, and up to 10% cashback vouchers — and other top stories today

1. City Square Mall is giving out donuts, cookies, manicures, and up to 10% cashback vouchers

Getting some shopping done? Why not get up to 10 per cent cashback while you're at it?

City Square Mall is offering shoppers a $5 E-Voucher for $60 spent, and a $10 E-Voucher for $100 spent under its rewards programme... » READ MORE

2. Owner of 3-room flat ordered to remove extra 'floor' after listing 'loft' unit for sale at $480k

A homeowner who added a mezzanine floor in his three-room flat has been ordered by the Housing Development Board (HDB) to demolish it... » READ MORE

3. 'It's embarrassing': Charmaine Sheh recounts borrowing money from mum and friends to pay debts

With the multiple successes that Charmaine Sheh has in her acting career and personal life, you may think that her life has always been smooth-sailing, but that is not the case... » READ MORE

4. Pizza Hut to give away free pizzas on June 5 if you present this specific 10-cent coin

Mark your calendars for June 5.

There's a pizza giveaway at 14 Pizza Hut outlets, but you'll need spare change—just one coin, to be specific... » READ MORE

