City Square Mall is giving out donuts, cookies, manicures, and up to 10% cashback vouchers

City Square Mall is offering shoppers a $5 E-Voucher for $60 spent, and a $10 E-Voucher for $100 spent under its rewards programme.

Here are three ways you can earn City Developments Limited (CDL) E-Vouchers:

$5 CDL E-Voucher Spend $60 or $80^ to redeem Maximum of three combined receipts, limited to the first 3,000 redemptions. Only one redemption per shopper per day. While stocks last. $10 CDL E-Voucher Spend $100 or $120^ to redeem Maximum of three combined receipts, limited to the first 2,000 redemptions. Only one redemption per shopper per day. While stocks last. Purchase $100 worth of CDL E-Vouchers on the CityNexus app

^If inclusive of receipts from Don Don Donki, NTUC FairPrice, Lifescan Imaging, Lifescan Medical & Wellness, Minmed Clinic, Q&M Medical & Dental and/or schools.

Free donuts, cookies and manicure

For the month of June, City Square Mall is also making weekdays a lot sweeter for shoppers with a plethora of freebies.

All you have to do is spend $30 in a single receipt, on a weekday from 7pm to 9pm, at any store from levels 1 to 5. Then, head to the Customer Service Counter on level 2 to redeem your Sweet Treat vouchers! Here are the freebies up for grabs:

June 3-7

30 minutes of free playtime at Kidodo Indoor Playground (#02-19A)

June 10-14

An iced chocolate and two donuts from Dunkin' Donuts (#B1-K12)

or

or 150g of cookies from Famous Amos (#B1-K9)

June 17-21

30-minute classic manicure (shaping, trimming of cuticles, massage and colour) at Concept Nailz Spa (#03-25)

Already making plans to head down to City Square Mall on a weekday? Here's some more good news: there's free parking on weekdays!

On weekdays (excluding public holidays), shoppers will get to enjoy one hour of free lunchtime parking between 12pm to 2pm. They'll also get to redeem two hours of free parking at the Customer Service Counter with a minimum spending of $30.

Nostalgic themed food court and new food kiosks to check out

While you're at City Square Mall, don't forget to check out its newly renovated basement floors!

On Basement 1, you'll find familiar favourites such as Crave (#B1-K19), EAT. (#B1-K3), Nam Kee Pau (#B1-K2) and Ya Kun Kaya Toast (#B1-K18).

Basement 2 houses nine new food kiosks, ranging from sweet treats to savoury snacks. Try the highly raved Towkay Fried Chicken (#B2-K3), or pick up some famed banana fried fritters from Talad Thai Banana (#B2-K7). There's also Sichuan-style steamed buns from Qiong Bao Zi (#B2-K1), and the fluffiest, old-school rainbow bread from Jie Traditional Bakery (#B2-K2).

And if you're feeling nostalgic, Food Republic at Basement 3 will bring you back to the 80s with its open-air street hawker theme, complete with shophouse replicas and photo op corners.

That's not all. Here, you'll find heavy hitters such as Michelin Bib Gourmand winners HJH Maimunah and Li Xin Teochew Fish Ball Noodles, as well as the famous Thye Hong Hokkien Mee. You'll definitely be spoilt for choice when it comes to food at City Square Mall.

Events in June

From now till June 30, there is also a Kids' Carnival happening at the Fountain Square in Basement 1.

There will be themed merchandise, fun activities and carnival games. Spend $50 on a single receipt to redeem* 30 minutes of play at the Bouncy Inflatable**, or $100 on a single receipt to redeem* a free T-shirt.

*One redemption per shopper for each reward daily. Redeemable with a single receipt at the event area.

**Limited to 50 redemptions daily.

Love live music? Then don't miss City Square Mall's Arts on the Street, happening on June 21 and 22, from 6pm to 8pm.

Taking place at the City Green Park on Level 1, singer-songwriter Fyrdauz Macbeth will be serenading shoppers with an acoustic set. You'll even get to make special song requests!

For more information on the events and promotions at City Square Mall, visit their website, Facebook or Instagram page.

Address: City Square Mall, 180 Kitchener Road, Singapore 208539

