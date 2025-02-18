Daily roundup: Cocktail bar Smoke & Mirrors at National Gallery Singapore to close after 9 years — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Cocktail bar Smoke & Mirrors at National Gallery Singapore to close after 9 years, but 'this isn't goodbye'

After nine years at the iconic National Gallery Singapore, Smoke & Mirrors will be closing.

The award-winning bar, perched atop the Gallery, announced the news in an Instagram post on Jan 24... » READ MORE

2. Delta plane flips upside down at Toronto airport, injuring 18

A Delta Air Lines regional jet flipped upside down upon landing at Canada's Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday (Feb 17) amid windy weather following a snowstorm, injuring 18 of the 80 people on board, officials said

Three people on the flight that originated at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport suffered critical injuries... » READ MORE

3. 'You can't rely on anyone for your happiness': Michelle Chia and Phyllis Quek chat candidly about self-love

Before loving another, it is important to love yourself first — this is a lesson learned by local actresses Michelle Chia and Phyllis Quek... » READ MORE

4. Ex-Mediacorp actor Dai Xiangyu joins Chinese acting reality show, ignored by Francis Ng

While Dai Xiangyu impressed viewers with his performance as Japanese photographer Yamamoto Yousuke in the local blockbuster The Little Nyonya (2008), the same could not be said for his recent performance in a Chinese acting reality show Everybody Stand By... » READ MORE

