Daily roundup: The Coconut Club has a new restaurant inspired by an 'overlooked' fruit, here's what to expect — and other top stories today

1. The Coconut Club has a new restaurant inspired by an 'overlooked' fruit, here's what to expect

The Coconut Club has made a reputation for itself as a restaurant where diners can enjoy premium plates of nasi lemak.

And now, it has a new sister brand with a new concept... » READ MORE

2. Singaporean motorcyclist, 26, dies in collision on Thai highway during Songkran

A 26-year-old Singaporean man died in a motorcycle accident on April 17 while riding in southern Thailand during the country's Songkran festive period.

The motorcyclist was riding along 410 Betong highway in Yala province... » READ MORE

3. 'You see how deep the water is': Darren Lim carries son on his shoulders through Bukit Timah flash floods on April 20

Heavy rains fell in Singapore yesterday (April 20) afternoon and local actor Darren Lim was caught in the aftermath.

The 52-year-old shared an Instagram Reel of himself carrying his youngest son Elliot... » READ MORE

4. '2 potential office holders': Shanmugam to lead PAP team for Nee Soon GRC with 4 new faces

Nee Soon GRC's anchor minister K. Shanmugam will be leading four new People's Action Party (PAP) candidates to contest the five-member Nee Soon GRC in the 2025 General Election.

The PAP announced at a press conference on Monday morning (April 21)... » READ MORE

