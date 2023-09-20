Daily roundup: COE premiums for cars at all-time high as Open category, Cat B break $140k mark - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. COE premiums for cars at all-time high as Open category, Cat B break $140k mark
In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for September 2023, Cat A closed at $105,000, Cat B at $140,889, Cat C at $83,801, Cat D at $10,700, and Cat E at $144,640... » READ MORE
2. 'Calm down!' Charmaine Sheh, Gallen Lo, Raymond Lam, Benz Hui appear at Kuala Lumpur restaurant, send diners into frenzy
Diners at a Chinese seafood restaurant in Kuala Lumpur were in for a treat recently when famous Hong Kong actors walked into the premises while they were feasting... » READ MORE
3. Efficient transportation system and strict fines? Swiss expat discusses cliches about Singapore
Is Singapore's public transport efficient? And are we a strict, 'fine' city?
These are some cliches and preconceived notions that outsiders may have about Singapore.
But how much truth is there in them?... » READ MORE
4. Over $900 for a crab? Japanese tourist makes police report over 'overpriced' dish at Seafood Paradise
A Japanese tourist simply wanted to enjoy Singapore's beloved dish chilli crab, but ended up leaving one seafood restaurant in a crabby mood instead... » READ MORE
