Daily roundup: COE premiums for cars at all-time high as Open category, Cat B break $140k mark - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. COE premiums for cars at all-time high as Open category, Cat B break $140k mark

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for September 2023, Cat A closed at $105,000, Cat B at $140,889, Cat C at $83,801, Cat D at $10,700, and Cat E at $144,640... » READ MORE

2. 'Calm down!' Charmaine Sheh, Gallen Lo, Raymond Lam, Benz Hui appear at Kuala Lumpur restaurant, send diners into frenzy

Diners at a Chinese seafood restaurant in Kuala Lumpur were in for a treat recently when famous Hong Kong actors walked into the premises while they were feasting... » READ MORE

3. Efficient transportation system and strict fines? Swiss expat discusses cliches about Singapore

Is Singapore's public transport efficient? And are we a strict, 'fine' city?

These are some cliches and preconceived notions that outsiders may have about Singapore.

But how much truth is there in them?... » READ MORE

4. Over $900 for a crab? Japanese tourist makes police report over 'overpriced' dish at Seafood Paradise

A Japanese tourist simply wanted to enjoy Singapore's beloved dish chilli crab, but ended up leaving one seafood restaurant in a crabby mood instead... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com