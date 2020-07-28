Daily roundup: Competition watchdog seeks feedback on Grab's proposed $0.30 platform fee - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Competition watchdog seeks feedback on Grab's proposed $0.30 platform fee

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) is inviting public feedback on Grab's request to impose a platform fee on riders for its ride-hailing services in Singapore... » READ MORE

2. 'I ride bike not submarine': Grab apologises to rider who was tasked to deliver food to Seletar Island

PHOTO: Twitter / @rxzhael, YouTube screengrab

Unless he chartered a boat ride or kayaked to the offshore island, there was no way he would be able to complete the job... » READ MORE

3. Lee Teng and wife devastated after she miscarries

PHOTO: Instagram/ leeteng0530

Local TV host Lee Teng and his wife Gina Lin have suffered an unspeakable loss... » READ MORE

4. E-scooter rider refuses to pay $445k damages to woman he knocked down, says he has no assets

PHOTO: ST File, Lianhe Zaobao

Four years after a collision with an electric scooter left his wife in a coma for a month, Leong Loon Wah and his three kids are still dealing with the fallout from the accident... » READ MORE