Daily roundup: Core inflation eases in July, but upside and downside risks remain, say MAS, MTI — and other top stories today

1. Core inflation eases in July, but upside and downside risks remain: MAS, MTI

Inflation eased in July, with core inflation falling marginally to 0.5 per cent year-on-year, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Core inflation, which excludes private transport and accommodation, declined from 0.6 per cent in June, according to a press release on Monday (Aug 25).

2. LTA engineer seen shouting at foreign workers, hitting one of them on helmet at Changi East Depot worksite

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) engineer was seen shouting at two foreign workers at the Changi East Depot worksite, even hitting one of them on the helmet.

A video posted to Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Sunday (Aug 24) shows the man standing across from two LTA contractor employees, loudly asking one of them if it was his first day on the job.

3. 'This is all for my child's future': Why an SIA flight attendant left the skies for a hawker stall

More than three decades ago, Masita Ghani served passengers 9,000m in the air as a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight attendant, even modelling the iconic sarong kebaya batik uniform in a calendar collection.

At 56, she now spends her days serving customers at the Aliff Nasi Lemak stall in Serangoon Gardens Market.

4. Thai actress Orm Kornnaphat cries as chaos ensues at China fansign, organiser slammed for allegedly overselling benefits

What was meant to be a fun event for Thai actress Orm Kornnaphat and her overseas fans turned into chaos due to alleged negligence and profiteering by the organiser.

The 23-year-old, who rose to fame after the 2024 girls' love series The Secret of Us, was in Changsha, China, on Aug 20 for a fansign event.

