Daily roundup: Cost of groceries in Singapore shocks New Yorker — and other top stories today

1. $11.90 for asparagus? Cost of groceries in Singapore shocks New Yorker

Depending on what you buy, grocery shopping can be a pricey aspect of one's monthly expenditure.

TikTok user Kindofabigd, who wanted to be known as Matt D, received quite the shock when he realised just how expensive grocery shopping can be in Singapore... » READ MORE

2. PM Lee instructs Iswaran to go on leave of absence as latter assists in CPIB investigation

Minister for Transport S Iswaran is currently assisting the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) with investigations into a case uncovered by the bureau.

Noting the interest from members of the public regarding the case, the bureau said in a press release on Wednesday (July 12) that they were unable to provide further details as "investigations are ongoing"... » READ MORE

3. 'They don't know how to treasure you, but I do': Ma Jingtao's alleged new girlfriend draws flak for shading ex-wives

Taiwanese veteran actor Ma Jingtao appears to have found love once again.

On July 6, a Weibo user going by Bianmu Poni Xiao Pony posted a photo of herself with the 61-year-old... » READ MORE

4. 'You asked for it': Diner gets schooled after complaining about $12.50 Hokkien mee at MBS food court

A local diner was left disappointed after paying $12.50 for a plate of Hokkien mee at the food court in Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Making a complaint post on the SG Opposition Facebook page, user Tan Joe shared on Monday (July 10) that it was his first time having a meal at the MBS food court and was taken aback by the experience there... » READ MORE

