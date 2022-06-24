Daily roundup: Couple responds to call for help on Facebook, spots lost beagle inside Sentosa drain after 2 days — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Couple responds to call for help on Facebook, spots lost beagle inside Sentosa drain after 2 days

While out on a stroll along Siloso Beach Walk on June 12, one family's pet beagle, spooked by the fireworks in Sentosa ran off in fear, prompting the family to embark on a somewhat fruitless search... » READ MORE

2. 'I'm only human': Felicia Chin was tempted by Mediacorp's offer; boyfriend Jeffrey Xu not surprised by decision to quit

PHOTO: Instagram/Instagram/Iamfeliciachin

When Felicia Chin broke the news to boyfriend Jeffrey Xu that she would not be renewing her contract with Mediacorp, his reaction was muted, as expected... » READ MORE

3. Go f*** yourself, KL restaurant manager responds on Facebook after customer vomits and asks for water

PHOTO: Facebook/Alex Hooi

Recounting his horrid experience in a Facebook post on Saturday, user Alex Hooi gave his account of what he recalled to be "the most shocking excuse of a customer service ever"... » READ MORE

4. 'Crazy rich Asian: Chinese national rents Good Class Bungalow at Queen Astrid Park for $200k a month

PHOTO: Guz Architects

A Good Class Bungalow (GCB) at Queen Astrid Park, located in the affluent Holland Village area of Singapore, has recently been rented out to a Chinese national for $200,000 a month... » READ MORE

