Daily roundup: Covid-19 pandemic has caused rise in 'broken heart' syndrome - and other top stories today

1. Covid-19 pandemic has caused rise in 'broken heart' syndrome, according to research

Being heartbroken is usually attributed to situations of death and loss, but now, some researchers have found that the Covid-19 pandemic can also have a similar effect on people's hearts...

2. Passenger from hell: Woman allegedly assaults elderly cabby with pizza board and Nets machine

PHOTO: Facebook/Kelvin Chua

Right off the bat, things began to head south — the woman was not wearing a face mask and demanded to borrow the driver's handphone...

3. Chinese kung fu 'masters' told to clean up act and stop bringing shame to traditional martial arts

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The Chinese Wushu Association is cracking down on kung fu "masters" from overhyping themselves and bringing detrimental effects to traditional martial arts in China...

4. GE2020: WP's Nicole Seah, Dennis Tan and others thank overseas voters for 'making their votes count'

PHOTO: Facebook/Dennis Tan

While some Singaporeans expressed frustration at the long queues at polling stations this general election, it was a much more arduous process for Singaporeans living overseas...