Daily roundup: Crowd boos Chinese star Lin Dan as he pulls out of Singapore Open - and other top stories today

Former world No. 1 Lin Dan of China withdrew after just 14 minutes into the first-round clash with another former world No. 1, Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, on April 10, 2019.

1. Crowd boos Chinese star Lin Dan as he pulls out of Singapore Open, citing cramp

Fourteen minutes. That was how long the highly anticipated Singapore Badminton Open first-round clash between former world No. 1s Lin Dan of China and Viktor Axelsen of Denmark lasted on Wednesday (April 10)... » READ MORE

2. Boy, 4, gets 18 teeth extracted after he develops habit of leaving milk bottle in mouth

Photo: Facebook/Sathian Ken Suravisankul

It was also revealed that the boy often fell asleep with the milk bottle in his mouth after he was done drinking. Since he did not brush his teeth after his meals, they started to decay... » READ MORE

3. Hong Kong actor Jazz Lam calls out wedding guest for $50 red packet

Photo: Facebook/Jazz Lam

In an interview with media, Jazz clarified that although the incident did indeed happen, he made his comments in jest and the pair have not fallen out over the incident... » READ MORE

4. Principal dies after procedure to donate bone marrow to 14-year-old boy

Photo: Facebook/Mayor Shelley Brindle

"If it's just a little bit of pain for a little bit of time that can give someone years of joy, it's all worth it," Nelson said before he went for the procedure... » READ MORE