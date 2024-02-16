Daily roundup: Dad files police report after woman bumped into 4-year-old daughter at Marsiling — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Dad files police report after woman bumped into 4-year-old daughter at Marsiling, fracturing her arm

A trip to the supermarket turned awry for a four year-old girl who fell and broke her arm after a woman bumped into her.

The woman, who was wearing a pink shirt, had collided into the girl at a walkway in front of Sheng Siong Supermarket at 202 Marsiling Drive at around 9.15pm on last Thursday (Feb 8)... » READ MORE

2. US tourists pleasantly surprised by Plaza Singapura, say it has stores they'd 'actually want to go in'

To Singaporeans, Plaza Singapura is just another mall along the famous Orchard Road shopping belt.

But to first-time visitors like the Harper family, who hail from the US, the shopping centre was a nice change from what they were used to... » READ MORE

3. Cinema-goers win lottery after buying numbers in Jack Neo's CNY film Money No Enough 3

These movie-goers were hit with a stroke of luck during this festive season, thanks to local director Jack Neo

Xiaohongshu user Wo Shi Hui Li Zi in Malaysia shared how they won the lottery on Feb 10, the first day of Chinese New Year (CNY), after watching Jack's recent film Money No Enough 3... » READ MORE

4. Man hits debt collectors with helmet, netizens side with him

A man was caught on camera hitting debt collectors with a motorcycle helmet on the eve of Chinese New Year.

A video of the incident was shared on Facebook by a company called Singapore Debt Collection Service (SDCS) on Feb 14... » READ MORE

