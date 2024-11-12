Daily roundup: DBS CEO Piyush Gupta cashes out $12.6m in shares as bank stock hits record high — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. DBS CEO Piyush Gupta cashes out $12.6m in shares as bank stock hits record high

Outgoing CEO of DBS Piyush Gupta offloaded some 300,000 of his DBS shares for a total of $12.6 million last week.

He sold his shares in two transactions amid a major rally in DBS' stock price following a strong net profit in the third quarter... » READ MORE

2. Driver crashes into divider in Bedok and flees, leaving behind vapes and drug paraphernalia

The police are on the search for a driver who fled the scene after crashing their rental car last Saturday (Nov 9).

The incident occurred at around 1.55am and involved a GetGo rental car that had driven through a road divider at Bedok Reservoir Road...» READ MORE

3. $870 popiah? Malaysian restaurants team up to offer premium dish stuffed with Alaskan king crab, topped with caviar and gold leaf

Popiah — a traditional spring roll of Chinese origin that is also commonly found in Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan — often costs just a few dollars.

So seeing it being sold for a hefty RM2,888 (S$870) can be quite shocking...» READ MORE

4. Blackpink's Lisa holds 1st Singapore fan-meet; fans fight over signed T-shirts while others dress up for chance to meet her

Monday blues were non-existent at the Singapore Indoor Stadium yesterday (Nov 11) as fans of Blackpink's Lisa strolled into the venue in their Y2K-style outfits inspired by the Thai singer's Rockstar music video.

Singapore was the first stop for the 27-year-old's first solo fan-meet tour and needless to say, the excitement could be felt, and heard...» READ MORE

