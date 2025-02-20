Daily roundup: Disney Adventure cruise adds new immersive experiences to line-up, including Duffy and Friends — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ahoy! Disney Adventure cruise adds new immersive experiences to line-up, including Duffy and Friends

Disney fans who have already scored tickets to the highly anticipated Disney Adventure cruise have new things to look forward to.

In a press release on Monday (Feb 17), Disney Cruise Line revealed... » READ MORE

2. 'You call that a performance?' Zhang Ziyi and Francis Ng left exasperated by acting reality show participants

Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi and Hong Kong actor Francis Ng have been in showbiz for decades and have seen many types of acting, but they were certainly not prepared to see how some participants performed in this Chinese acting reality show... » READ MORE

3. Toast Hut reopens at Bukit Merah, no kaya toast on menu 'till further notice'

Several months after closing his 17-year-old stall at Old Airport Road Food Centre, Toast Hut owner Melvin Soh has found a new home for the business.

But though he will be retaining the stall's original name... » READ MORE

4. Truck driver flees in hit-and-run involving 2 motorcyclists on SLE

A truck driver fled the scene of an accident after colliding with two motorcyclists on Monday night (Feb 17).

The accident occurred along Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) at around 10.35pm... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com