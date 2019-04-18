Daily roundup: Doctor forged his own MCs after reporting sick to 'moonlight' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Doctor forged his own MCs after reporting sick to 'moonlight'

A doctor posted to Changi General Hospital (CGH) reported sick on Nov 20, 2015, so he could work as a locum at a private clinic instead... » READ MORE

2. Buildings shake, schools evacuated as 6.1 magnitude quake hits east Taiwan

A major road in the centre of Taipei is seen damaged after an earthquake hit Taiwan's coastal city of Hualien on April 18, 2019.PHOTO: Reuters

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's coastal city of Hualien on Thursday, shaking buildings and temporarily halting subway services in the capital Taipei, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties... » READ MORE

3. Kenneth Ma defends girlfriend Jacqueline Wong: 'She knows she did wrong'

PHOTO: Instagram/Jacquelinebwong

Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma has gallantly defended girlfriend Jacqueline Wong, after she got caught getting intimate with Sammi Cheng's husband Andy Hui in the backseat of a car... » READ MORE

4. Quan Yi Fong's daughter Eleanor Lee named one of Chinese web dramas' rising stars

PHOTO: Weibo

She may be better known as Quan Yi Fong's daughter in Singapore, but Eleanor Lee's much more famous than her TV host mum in China... » READ MORE