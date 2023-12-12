Daily roundup: Doctors advise public to mask up in crowded places amid rise in Covid-19, flu cases — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Doctors advise public to mask up in crowded places amid rise in Covid-19, flu cases

Doctors are calling on people to vaccinate and to mask up to reduce the usual year-end increase in acute respiratory infections, that include Covid-19, influenza and the common cold.

Both Healthway Medical, the largest general practice chain... » READ MORE

2. 'There's nothing left': Indonesia toddler cuts up grocery money, devastating mum

A woman in Indonesia recently fretted over her family's daily life after discovering grocery money cut into tiny pieces.

The culprit? Her toddler with a pair of scissors... » READ MORE

3. 'I'm so confused': UK YouTubers from popular channel Sorted Food stunned by plate of carrot cake in Singapore

Carrot cake, though a local favourite, can be somewhat misunderstood to a foreigner who is unfamiliar with it.

To start with, it has no carrots... » READ MORE

4. 'It's never too late': Boys Over Flowers actress Ku Hye-sun to graduate from university at 39

They say age is just a number, and South Korean actress Ku Hye-sun is proving it right.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday (Dec 10) to confirm that she will be graduating from Sungkyunkwan University... » READ MORE

