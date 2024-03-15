Daily roundup: 'Dodgy' beauty parlours from Orchard Towers find new home at Parklane mall — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. New playground for sleaze? 'Dodgy' beauty parlours from Orchard Towers find new home at Parklane mall

Nightlife outlets at the vice-tainted Orchard Towers were snuffed out last year when the police would no longer renew their public entertainment licences.

But other dodgy businesses that used to thrive in the building — massage and beauty parlours that offered sexual services — could also have quietly packed up and moved... » READ MORE

2. 'Be responsible': JB petrol kiosk owner calls on drivers of 2 Singapore-registered cars to settle bills

A petrol kiosk owner in Johor Bahru has taken to Facebook hoping to get leads on drivers of two Singapore-registered cars who allegedly left without paying for their gas... » READ MORE

3. Scandal-ridden Aliff Aziz headed for divorce after indiscretion with actress; wife says 'I've given him many chances'

PHOTO: Instagram/Bella Astillah

Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz is headed for divorce with his Malaysian actress wife Bella Astillah once again... » READ MORE

4. 'It was chaotic': 160 passengers of Singapore-bound Jetstar flight stranded in Bangkok airport for 12 hours

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

What was supposed to be a short flight to Singapore turned into a 12-hour ordeal for some 161 passengers who were stranded at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

They were supposed to board Jetstar Asia flight 3K516 on Wednesday (March 13), reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

