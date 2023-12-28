Daily roundup: DPM Wong to deliver 2024 Budget statement in Parliament on Feb 16 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. DPM Wong to deliver 2024 Budget statement in Parliament on Feb 16

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the 2024 Budget statement on Feb 16.

There will be a live television and radio coverage of the statement, and through a live webcast on the Singapore Budget website... » READ MORE

2. 'She was in tears': Jurong West landlord says tenant disappeared after borrowing $2,000 from him for sick dad

One landlord in Jurong West has said that he lost $2,000 after 'lending' money to his tenant.

Wang, 67, had rented out a room in Block 952 Jurong West Street 91 to a female tenant named Zhang Ying Ying (transliteration) for over a year, Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday (Dec 26)... » READ MORE

3. Tiong Bahru hawker gets called out for leaving cooked chicken overnight, reveals they are plastic models

Netizens may have thought they caught this hawker red-handed, but perhaps it was merely a trick of the light.

Facebook user Terry Leong shared that he saw a hawker in Tiong Bahru close up his stall with chickens still hanging in the back, sharing his disgust in a post to Complaint Singapore last Wednesday (Dec 20)... » READ MORE

4. 'See you again in the next life': Late Hong Kong actress Bonnie Lai messaged husband before taking own life

Hong Kong former actress Bonnie Lai reportedly sent her husband Angus Hui one last message yesterday (Dec 26) morning before taking her own life.

"See you again in the next life," she wrote... » READ MORE

