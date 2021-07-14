Daily roundup: Dream Cruises passenger tests positive for Covid-19 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Dream Cruises passenger, 40, tests positive for Covid-19
A 40-year-old passenger on board a cruise ship that returned to Singapore early Wednesday (July 14) morning has tested positive for Covid-19... » READ MORE
2. Man orders cake to surprise girlfriend at midnight, guess who made the delivery
PHOTO: Nicholas Ang
Our loved ones deserve the best for their birthday but with safety measures during an ongoing pandemic, that task can be difficult... » READ MORE
3. Man reunited with abducted son after 24 years: Andy Lau, who played the dad in 2015 movie, responds
PHOTO: Weibo/Xinhua
In 2014, superstar Andy Lau took on the lead role in a Hong Kong-Chinese movie for free... » READ MORE
4. Jimmy Fallon disses Singaporean rapper Yung Raja's song Mami
PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/yungraja and Twitter/FallonTonight
Singaporean rapper Yung Raja must be having quite the week... » READ MORE
