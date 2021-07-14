Daily roundup: Dream Cruises passenger tests positive for Covid-19 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Dream Cruises passenger, 40, tests positive for Covid-19

A 40-year-old passenger on board a cruise ship that returned to Singapore early Wednesday (July 14) morning has tested positive for Covid-19... » READ MORE

2. Man orders cake to surprise girlfriend at midnight, guess who made the delivery

PHOTO: Nicholas Ang

Our loved ones deserve the best for their birthday but with safety measures during an ongoing pandemic, that task can be difficult... » READ MORE

3. Man reunited with abducted son after 24 years: Andy Lau, who played the dad in 2015 movie, responds

PHOTO: Weibo/Xinhua

In 2014, superstar Andy Lau took on the lead role in a Hong Kong-Chinese movie for free... » READ MORE

4. Jimmy Fallon disses Singaporean rapper Yung Raja's song Mami

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/yungraja and Twitter/FallonTonight

Singaporean rapper Yung Raja must be having quite the week... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com