Daily roundup: This durian masterclass not only makes you an expert, but also offers free-flow Mao Shan Wang — and other top stories today

1. This durian masterclass not only makes you an expert, but also offers free-flow Mao Shan Wang

Durian aka the King of Fruits — you either hate it or love it. There's no in between. But if you happen to be a fan of durians, take your passion to the next level... » READ MORE

2. Forever young: 60-year-old Chinese woman looks half her age through 20 years of fitness training

PHOTO: Weibo

What's your secret to staying young? For this 60-year-old Chinese woman, her youth was achieved through 20 years of disciplined fitness training... » READ MORE

3. Singaporeans get into heated row with Malaysian over scratched car in Johor Bahru, accuse him of extorting money

The Malaysian accused the Singaporean driver of scratching his car (above). PHOTO: Natalie

For a group of Singaporeans, a weekend drive into Johor Bahru turned quite unpleasant when another driver accused them of scratching his car... » READ MORE

4. 2 Singaporean tourists drown in river canoe expedition in South Africa

PHOTO: Kormorant

Two Singaporeans were killed in a canoeing accident in South Africa last Sunday (June 18). The deceased, a man and woman... » READ MORE

