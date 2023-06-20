Daily roundup: This durian masterclass not only makes you an expert, but also offers free-flow Mao Shan Wang — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. This durian masterclass not only makes you an expert, but also offers free-flow Mao Shan Wang
Durian aka the King of Fruits — you either hate it or love it. There's no in between. But if you happen to be a fan of durians, take your passion to the next level... » READ MORE
2. Forever young: 60-year-old Chinese woman looks half her age through 20 years of fitness training
What's your secret to staying young? For this 60-year-old Chinese woman, her youth was achieved through 20 years of disciplined fitness training... » READ MORE
3. Singaporeans get into heated row with Malaysian over scratched car in Johor Bahru, accuse him of extorting money
For a group of Singaporeans, a weekend drive into Johor Bahru turned quite unpleasant when another driver accused them of scratching his car... » READ MORE
4. 2 Singaporean tourists drown in river canoe expedition in South Africa
Two Singaporeans were killed in a canoeing accident in South Africa last Sunday (June 18). The deceased, a man and woman... » READ MORE