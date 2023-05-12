Daily roundup: Elderly couple found lying by side of road in Johor after nearly fainting amid Malaysia's heatwave - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Elderly couple found lying by side of road in Johor after nearly fainting amid Malaysia's heatwave

The Malaysian police found an elderly couple lying by the side of a road in Johor after the pair nearly fainted amid the heatwave currently afflicting the country.

Around 3.50pm on Thursday (May 11), two police officers patrolling the area came across the couple who were heading back to their home in Kampung Tenang, said the police of Segamat district in Johor in a Facebook post... » READ MORE

2. 'Please buy travel insurance and Apple AirTag': Singaporean woman's travel tips after bad experience in Europe

Photo: Lemon8/Withloveying, Unsplash

Planning an overseas trip can be exciting, just think of all the places you get to visit and the fun activities you can do.

But what tends to be put on the back burner would be the more serious aspects of planning a trip, like purchasing travel insurance... » READ MORE

3. 'More expensive than coffee or tea': $1.40 iced water at hawker centre stuns woman

Photo: Facebook/Kong MaLa

From $9.80 fruit juice to $24 nasi padang, there have been countless complaints about the increase in food and drink prices across the island. But expensive plain water?

In a Facebook post on Thursday (May 11), a user who goes by the name Kong MaLa shared that she had purchased a cup of iced water from a stall at Amoy Street Food Centre on the same day at 1.30pm... » READ MORE

4. Bird's eye view of Taipei: Yvonne Lim gives us a glimpse of her home

Yvonne Lim gives a glimpse of her home's interior in an Instagram video. Photo: Instagram/Yvonne Lim

Home is where the heart is — but where exactly is Yvonne Lim's TV?

In an Instagram video post on Monday (May 8), Yvonne uploaded a short clip of her entering her home in Taipei, giving us a brief look at her spacious abode... » READ MORE

