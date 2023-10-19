Daily roundup: Elderly man loses his way, over 50 volunteers in Yishun work together to bring him home — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1, Elderly man loses his way, over 50 volunteers in Yishun work together to bring him home

An 81-year-old Yishun resident who went missing last Tuesday (Oct 10) evening was found within a day, thanks to 50 volunteers... » READ MORE

2. Meet Yap Hui Jun, first woman in Singapore to complete SAF's ranger course

If he can do it, so can she — and Yap Hui Jun has made history after proving this.

Captain Yap became the first woman in Singapore to complete the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) ranger course... » READ MORE

3. Jurong East accident: Tipper truck runs over and kills pillion rider after she fell off motorcycle

A woman who was riding pillion on a motorcycle died in a traffic accident at Jurong East on Wednesday (Oct 18) morning... » READ MORE

4. Foreign woman recalls disaster first date with Singapore man, netizens apologise on behalf of nation

First dates tend to be tricky affairs that can be a bit hit-and-miss.

When it turns out well, there's always the chance for a second meet-up. Conversely, first dates can also turn into a complete disaster... » READ MORE

