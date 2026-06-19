Daily roundup: Electricity tariff to rise significantly from July despite Iran deal, EMA says — and other top stories today

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1. Electricity tariff to rise significantly from July despite Iran deal: EMA

Analysts had ranging projections for the increase in the regulated tariff for the quarter starting in July, with the highest estimate being 30 per cent, because of energy costs stemming from the Iran war... » READ MORE

2. 'We've confused boring with functioning': Entrepreneur criticises Singaporeans for idealising life abroad

In an Instagram video on June 13, Felix Lee, 28, claimed that Singaporeans are misled into thinking that life in foreign cities would be much rosier... » READ MORE

3. Joanne Peh speaks up after cancelling China sales livestream due to merchant who's 'so full of yourself': 'Respect should never be optional'

Joanne Peh have voiced up about respect and bad treatment after cancelling a sales livestream over an alleged unprofessional Chinese merchant... » READ MORE

4. Beary cute: Singapore Airlines introduces new version of cult-favourite mascot

The bear, which has a gender-neutral appearance, sports a Garden City-inspired outfit that features a shirt with the Singapore Airlines logo on the back as well as a sun hat with the airline's signature batik motif... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com