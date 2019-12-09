Daily roundup: Eric Tsang's son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Eric Tsang's son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan

After dating for six years, Hong Kong actor-director Derek Tsang, 39, and actress Venus Wong, 27, tied the knot with a romantic woodlands-theme wedding at Niki Hills, Hokkaido... » READ MORE

2. Christopher Lee didn't want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong

Photo: Instagram/fannaiaiwong

Thankfully, the high-profile celebrity couple are now parents to Zed who was born on National Day (Aug 9) in 2014... » READ MORE

3. Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

A 32-year-old woman who was arrested for dangerous driving has come under scrutiny after videos of her travelling against traffic and swearing at witnesses went viral online... » READ MORE

4. Places in Singapore that will make you believe you're overseas

Photo: Instagram/Singapore.study

We recently wrote a piece about places in Johor that will make you believe you're overseas, but there's no need to look across the border for a respite... » READ MORE