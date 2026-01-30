Daily roundup: Even after 30 years, this kavadi carrier's devotion keeps him going every Thaipusam — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Even after 30 years, this kavadi carrier's devotion keeps him going every Thaipusam

Ganesan Murugayyan has been carrying the kavadi at almost every Thaipusam since he was 19 years old.

He will do so once more during this year's festival on Sunday (Feb 1), and he has no plans to stop any time soon... » READ MORE

2. Woman loses over $400k to investment scam; at least 20 cases involving over $1.7m reported

What started as a modest "investment" ended in a financial nightmare for a woman in her 50s after she lost more than $400,000 to a scam within two months.

Speaking to the media at the Police Cantonment Complex on Thursday (Aug 29), the victim, who wished to be known only as Lim, recounted how she was drawn into the scheme and gradually persuaded to "invest" increasingly large sums of money... » READ MORE

3. Johor authorities say Kota Tinggi fire 'brought under control'; NEA detects hotspot in Johor

The peatland fire in Taman Bayu Damai township, which started on Jan 23, has been brought under control, said the Johor authorities on Thursday (Jan 29).

AsiaOne reported on Wednesday that firebreak techniques, such as flooding to contain the fire, and the involvement of helicopters have led to fires across 54.63ha, or 54.8 per cent of the affected area, being extinguished... » READ MORE

4. Edmund Chen sentenced to 5 days' jail for careless driving, disqualified from driving for 5 years

Edmund Chen has been sentenced to five days in jail and disqualified from driving for five years over careless driving by the courts today (Jan 29).

The 64-year-old local former actor, who is identified as Tan Kai Yuan in the court documents, arrived at the State Courts at about 2.35pm, wearing a white shirt... » READ MORE

