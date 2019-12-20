Daily roundup: Even expat YouTubers think Singapore Social is un-Singaporean - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Youtube screengrab
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Even expat YouTubers think Singapore Social is un-Singaporean

When even expats think the Netflix series is not doing the country any favours, you know that something’s wrong with Singapore Social... » READ MORE

2. Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave

Photo: AsiaOne/ Kwok Kar Peng

She's been working in the French international equity firm for close to two years, but her Parisian colleagues have no idea just how famous Sharon Au is in Singapore... » READ MORE

3. Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store

Photo: Stomp

A man was caught on camera pocketing an expensive spectacle frame from a shop in Melaka, Malaysia, on Tuesday afternoon (Dec 17)... » READ MORE

4. Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required

Photo: Instagram/matthewlepre

A young and dashing millionaire is offering AUD55,000 (S$51,200) a year to personal photographer who can travel the globe and snap photos of him for the 'gram... » READ MORE

