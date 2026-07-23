Daily roundup: Ex-hair salon worker gets jail for spending customers' CDC vouchers on herself — and other top stories today

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1. Ex-hair salon worker gets jail for spending customers' CDC vouchers on herself

A former Yun Nam Hair Care employee was sentenced to jail after spending over $1,000 of customers' Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers on herself.

Phang Koh Xing gained access to the voucher redemption links from two customers' under the pretext of helping them set up payment methods on their phones... » READ MORE

2. Penang hotel launches Peranakan-themed rooms featuring Sanrio characters

Sanrio fans who are travelling to Penang soon are in for a treat.

Iconic Marjorie Hotel has launched Southeast Asia's very first Peranakan-themed rooms featuring Sanrio characters on July 18... » READ MORE

3. Lighttuce: Death Note's Tatsuya Fujiwara turns into lettuce to combat food waste

Light Yagami has now turned into lettuce. You read that right.

Japanese actor Tatsuya Fujiwara, 44 and best known for playing the beloved Death Note character in the 2006 live action film, is working with Ajinomoto to combat food waste... » READ MORE

4. Girl appears to be vaping at HDB void deck; First Toa Payoh Primary School investigating

A video circulating on social media showing a group of youths at an HDB void deck in Woodleigh has drawn attention from netizens, with one girl appearing to be vaping.

The video, posted on Monday (July 21), claimed that the incident took place at the void deck of Block 206D Woodleigh Link.... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com