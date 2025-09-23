Daily roundup: Ex-Mediacorp actor Jeff Wang plays father to actress who's only 7 years younger in Taiwan drama — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ex-Mediacorp actor Jeff Wang plays father to actress who's only 7 years younger in Taiwan drama

Taiwanese actor Jeff Wang, who started his showbiz career with Mediacorp, is starring in the new Taiwanese drama Bittersweet Destiny playing Li Mingzhe, the father of Li Jiajia, portrayed by Joyce Yu.

Despite being father and daughter on screen, in real life, they only have a seven-year age difference with Jeff born in 1976 and Joyce in 1983... » READ MORE

2. 'Mystery solved': Lightning ball seen across Singapore part of marketing stunt

Paranormal activity, natural phenomenon or artificial intelligence (AI)?

Sightings of purple glowing spheres around Singapore had gone viral on TikTok recently, with the orbs being seen bouncing around Tampines, Yishun and Pasir Ris... » READ MORE

3. Public consultations for next transport master plan to begin in few weeks' time: Jeffrey Siow

Public consultations for the next transport master plan will begin in a few weeks’ time, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said on Monday (Sept 22).

Speaking during the debate on the President’s Address in Parliament, he said that he hopes to engage more Singaporeans "than ever before" to help shape the country's transportation future... » READ MORE

4. Beo Crescent Curry Rice could shutter after 37 years, stall 'hopeful' of staying open amid talks with coffee shop owners

Hawker food lovers might have one less place to frequent soon as Beo Crescent No Name Hainanese Curry Rice announced their possible upcoming closure after 37 years.

According to their Instagram and Facebook posts on Sunday (Sept 21), the reason for the beloved curry rice shop's tentative closure is a change in coffee shop ownership and "certain challenges" that came with it... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com