Daily roundup: Expect traffic delays and security checks around National Stadium on Aug 9 due to NDP 2026 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with our top stories today.

1. NDP 2026: Expect traffic delays and security checks around National Stadium on Aug 9

If you are heading to the National Stadium to attend the National Day Parade (NDP) on Aug 9, or planning to join the celebrations around the Kallang Basin area, do take note that large crowds and traffic delays are expected... » READ MORE

2. 'We thought we would die': Passengers on Air India Phuket-Delhi flight recount scary moments after plane hits severe turbulence

An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi on Tuesday (Aug 4) was cruising when it encountered severe turbulence and dropped about 300 feet within seconds... » READ MORE

3. Curious why SM Lee visited Science Centre? There's free entry to SG Science Fest this National Day weekend

It looks like no grandparent is safe from babysitting duties, even if they are the former Prime Minister of Singapore... » READ MORE

4. Noah Yap says counselling for his 2016 drug case helped with new drama role as inmate-turned-counsellor: 'Really hits home'

Local actor Noah Yap plays an inmate-turned-counsellor in the new English drama Yes Captain! and the series struck a chord in him because of a personal experience 10 years ago... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com