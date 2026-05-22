Daily roundup: Fast response drones, humanoid robots, AI to identify traffic violations — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Fast response drones, humanoid robots, AI to identify traffic violations: Police unveil new tech

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday (May 22) unveiled new tech initiatives to support frontline policing - among them fast response drones, humanoid robots, patrol robots, and the use of artificial intelligence or AI to identify traffic violations.

Speaking at the annual Police Workplan Seminar held at the Home Team Academy, Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong highlighted manpower constraints amid growing threats... » READ MORE

2. MP Alvin Tan pays tribute to PAP volunteer who died after Meet-the-People session: 'Miss him so much'

Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan paid tribute to a volunteer who died shortly after serving at a People's Action Party (PAP) Meet-the-People session (MPS) on May 18.

In tribute posts on Instagram and Facebook the next day, Tan wrote that Wong Sun Kwong had been serving at PAP's Moulmein-Cairnhill Branch that night and was "in his usual good spirits"... » READ MORE

3. Gone within an hour: Shoppers snap up $1.95 durians at FairPrice

Singaporeans have a good nose for good deals - mention a durian flash sale and they'll be there.

Shoppers snapped up the $1.95 durians offered by FairPrice at its Bedok North Block 212 outlet on Friday (May 22) morning... » READ MORE

4. Chen Hanwei feels soul of late mum visited him: 'I wasn't scared'

Chen Hanwei believed his late mum visited him on a few occasions, days after she died in 2024.

The 56-year-old local actor recalled his experiences during his Facebook sales livestream on May 21, which he hosted with comedian-livestreamer Miss Mole, also known as Ho Ailing... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com