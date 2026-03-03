Daily roundup: Female ex-teacher faces over 20 charges after allegedly having sex with at least one underage boy — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Female ex-teacher faces over 20 charges after allegedly having sex with at least one underage boy

A female former teacher has been handed more than 20 charges after she allegedly engaged in sexual activities with at least one underage boy on multiple occasions in 2023.

It cannot be determined for now if this case involved more than one purported victim, as all information involving the boy mentioned or any others has been redacted from court documents... » READ MORE

2. 'I want to retire': Authentic Mun Chee Kee King of Pig's Organ Soup owner turns down $500k offer

David Tan has said that he was open to others taking over his business, but it appears the deal doesn't involve him continuing to run it.

The owner of Authentic Mun Chee Kee King of Pig’s Organ Soup has turned down an offer of more than $500,000 because he wants to retire, Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday (March 1... » READ MORE

3. Mary Hon feels lacking as godma to Benz Hui's daughter: 'I didn't accompany her a lot during this difficult period'

Mary Hon admitted she felt inadequate as godmother to Charmaine Hui, the daughter of late actor Benz Hui.

The 71-year-old Hong Kong actress spoke about her relationship with the 28-year-old host to veteran journalist Wong Man Ling in a YouTube interview released on Feb 27... » READ MORE

4. 'Magic bus' no more: ICA officers find 1,488 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in Malaysia vehicle

Any hope a male Malaysian bus driver may have that the Malaysia-registered vehicle he was driving may have special powers like in the cartoon The Magic School Bus (1994) was dashed on Feb 24, after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) image analysts at Woodlands Checkpoint detected anomalies... » READ MORE

