Mary Hon feels lacking as godma to Benz Hui's daughter: 'I didn't accompany her a lot during this difficult period'

Mary Hon admitted she felt inadequate as godmother to Charmaine Hui, the daughter of late actor Benz Hui.

The 71-year-old Hong Kong actress spoke about her relationship with the 28-year-old host to veteran journalist Wong Man Ling in a YouTube interview released on Feb 27.

She shared that although she has been Charmaine's godmother since the latter was born, they only established their relationship when Charmaine was about 18 years old.

Mary explained: "She went to Singapore to study and I went to Australia. We didn't have much time to meet each other.

"It was only when she returned to Hong Kong to study in university and I was in Hong Kong at the time, that we had the chance to meet more often and build our relationship."

She praised Charmaine for being a good, filial and considerate child who is matured in thinking for her age.

"When she was in Hong Kong, she would video-call her maternal grandmother who was living in Singapore every night and chat with her, such as asking whether she had eaten and how her health was. She's very meticulous and caring towards the elderly," Mary said.

She added that Charmaine did the same to her grandfather, who lived in Hong Kong, whenever she was in Singapore and contacted her stepbrother, who is based in Australia, every night.

When Benz was still alive and his family moved to stay near Mary and her actor husband To Yin-gor in Hong Kong, they would meet three or four times, sometimes even more, every month, because Benz liked to host friends at their home for meals.

She said: "So when Benz left us suddenly, everyone felt [very sad]. I still feel very sorrowful even now.

"After Benz died, I moved to Zhongshan (in Guangdong, China) during that time and I didn't accompany Charmaine a lot during this difficult period, so I felt I owe her a lot as her godmother."

Benz died at the age of 76 on Oct 28, 2025, from multiple organ failure due to cancer. Many celebrities, including Nick Cheung, George Lam and Raymond Wong, paid their final respects to him, and he was cremated on Nov 18, 2025.

Charmaine, who is fluent in English, Cantonese and Mandarin, is now based in Hong Kong and signed to TVB star Bob Lam's management company Chessman HK as a professional host.

