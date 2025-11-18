Benz Hui cremated: Bobby Au Yeung, Michael Miu among pallbearers, Charmaine Sheh in tears

Actor Benz Hui was cremated this afternoon (Nov 18) in Hong Kong, given a final send-off by family and friends.

The funeral of Benz, who died at the age of 76 on Oct 28, was held at the Po Fook Memorial Hall in Tai Wai yesterday, where many celebrities, including Charmaine Sheh and Nick Cheung, and supporters came to pay their respects to him since afternoon.

This morning, more celebrities including singer George Lam and actors Samantha Ko, Raymond Wong, Louis Yuen, Candice Yu and Mary Hon were seen arriving at the memorial hall to pay their final respects to him.

The funeral service was conducted according to Buddhist traditions, and actors Bobby Au Yeung, Michael Miu, Mak Cheung Ching, Eddie Kwan, To Yin Gor and Law Lok Lam were seen pushing Benz's coffin out of the memorial hall after the ceremony ended at 12.30pm.

Benz's Singaporean wife Angeli Lung and their daughter Charmaine — who was carrying his portrait — were seen following closely behind, accompanied by Charmaine's Singaporean husband Shane Sim and actress Charmaine Sheh.

As Benz's coffin was carried onto the van, actress Charmaine, who was in tears, was seen supporting Lung, while Sim looked on. The pallbearers were also seen putting their palms together as a worker closed the vehicle's door.

When they arrived at the crematorium, Benz's daughter followed behind the coffin with his portrait.

Lung and the celebrity friends got off a bus later and walked into the service hall.

After the cremation rites were completed, Lung exited the hall supported by two people. Daughter Charmaine was supported by an individual, while Sim followed behind.

Speaking to Hong Kong media outside the crematorium hall after the ceremony, Bobby reminisced about the good memories he had working with Benz.

"I wish him all the best in going to a place he really wanted to go, that's for sure."

When asked if he knew about Benz's illness, he said no and added: "I don't know if he was deliberately hiding it, but I think he's the kind of person who didn't want people to bother him, and he didn't want to trouble others, just like me.

"I think he had a very cheerful and open-minded attitude. He thought everyone will eventually walk this path - it's only about who got on and who got off first."

Former Singapore Member of Parliament (MP) Lee Bee Wah, who went to Hong Kong to pay her final respects to Benz, said in a Facebook post today: "Our beloved Benz Hui funeral was just over. It was a day of profound sorrow, but also of cherished memories. He has touched many lives, brought countless happiness and encouraged many people. [sic]

"This morning, I hugged his wife Angeli and passed on the heartfelt regards and support from so many Singaporeans who reached out through me. She was deeply moved.

"She asked me to specifically let everyone know: 'Please tell them a big thank you. My family and I are staying strong.'"

