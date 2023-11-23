Daily roundup: Find $50 Great Rewards e-Vouchers hidden daily and get your shopping paid for when you're spotted in Great World — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. The festive hunt is on: Find $50 Great Rewards e-Vouchers hidden daily and get your shopping paid for when you're spotted in Great World

Give and you just might receive.

Come Black Friday, Great World is sending their 'Santarinas' to gift 40 lucky shoppers up to $300 in shopping rebates... » READ MORE

2. 'A never-ending nightmare': Retiree finds termite infestation after moving into brand-new condo

Ever since Leong and her family moved into a newly-built $3 million condominium in May, their evenings have been spent on the same mentally-draining activity.

It is called "catching termites"... » READ MORE

3. Mum and child sent flying after car hits them at Woodlands junction, another woman hurt in crash at same spot 2 days later

Two accidents in three days.

A woman and her daughter were left bleeding after being hit by a car while crossing a junction at Woodlands Avenue 5... » READ MORE

4. 'My favourite CP': Chen Xiuhuan reunites with former co-star Sean Say, sparks nostalgia

"Do you know who he is?"

Chen Xiuhuan took to Instagram yesterday (Nov 22) to share photos of a familiar face Singaporeans may remember from the '90s... » READ MORE

