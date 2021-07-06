Daily roundup: A first look at Rolex's new releases for 2021 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. A first look at Rolex's new releases for 2021

It has made firm moves to pave the way for the next generation of watch seekers to find its shores... » READ MORE

2. Police investigating after pride flag ripped off from woman's flat twice

PHOTO: Instagram/dharesheninedu

"Preliminary investigations revealed that a 15-year-old male teenager had allegedly removed the flag on both occasions out of mischief"... » READ MORE

3. SIA flight attendant suffers stroke, plane diverted to Moscow

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Arrangements have been made to fly him back to Singapore... » READ MORE

4. If you were wondering, seems like that is Adam Demos' actual penis on Netflix series Sex/Life

PHOTO: Instagram/adam_demos, Screengrab from Netflix

The camera graciously lingers on the money shot long enough for viewers to realise that Brad is packing... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com