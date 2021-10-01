Daily roundup: Flash data shows HDB resale prices hit new record high after rising 8.9% in 2021 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. HDB resale prices hit new record high after rising 8.9% in 2021: Flash data​​​​​​

Defying the Covid-19 economic slowdown, prices have risen strongly this year, in part due to delays in the completion of new HDB flats... » READ MORE

2. 'Some think I'm not Singaporean enough': Miss Universe Singapore winner Nandita Banna opens up about xenophobic trolls and eradicating racism

PHOTO: Richard Chen

While her parents hail from India, the first-generation Singaporean was born and raised here.... » READ MORE

3. No joke: Indonesian man ties the knot with his rice cooker

PHOTO: Twitter/lagidirumah

What's notable was how legitimate of a ceremony it seemed to be – with both man and rice cooker in full wedding attire... » READ MORE

4. Chantalle Ng-Huang Yiliang drama: Shows like Mediacorp's Hear U Out are 'immoral', says this social worker

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook, Screengrab from meWATCH

"It's very sensational and everyone loves to watch it, so your viewership is high. But is this a reason for us to go down this path?"... » READ MORE

