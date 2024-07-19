Daily roundup: Fly from Singapore to KL's Subang Airport with Scoot from September — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Book your tickets: Fly from Singapore to KL's Subang Airport with Scoot from September

Travellers looking to head to Kuala Lumpur from Singapore will soon have a new flight option.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (July 18), low-cost airline Scoot announced that it will launch daily flights to Subang Airport from Sept 1... » READ MORE

2. Civets make Bukit Merah sheltered walkway their home, drawing wildlife enthusiasts

A sheltered walkway in Bukit Merah has become a hotspot for wildlife enthusiasts after a family of civets were spotted living there.

Maricel Cabanero, 39, told Shin Min Daily News that she first saw a photo of the civets at Block 129 Bukit Merah View on Facebook... » READ MORE

3. 'I can't bear to let her be on her own': Ex-civil servant becomes food delivery rider to get more time with child

This mum gave up regular hours of an office job for flexible hours of gig work so she could spend more time with her daughter.

Melissa Sailla quit her civil service job and has been working as a food delivery rider since 2020, reported Berita Harian on Wednesday (July 17)... » READ MORE

4. Veteran actress Cheng Pei-pei, who acted in Singapore shows, dies aged 78

Veteran Chinese actress Cheng Pei-pei died on July 17 at the age of 78.

The news was confirmed by her agency in a Weibo post this morning (July 19)... » READ MORE

