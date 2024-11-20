Daily roundup: Foodpanda offers refunds to new Pandapro subscribers following CCCS warning about misleading ad — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Foodpanda offers refunds to new Pandapro subscribers following CCCS warning about misleading ad

Foodpanda said on Wednesday (Nov 20) it will offer refunds to those who recently signed up for the Pandapro plan.

The spokesperson told AsiaOne that the food delivery platform will contact all affected subscribers to offer refunds on a no-questions-asked basis... » READ MORE

2. 'Rental price is ridiculous': Some hawkers bemoan $7,000 bid for stall at Dunman Food Centre

A stall in Dunman Food Centre has received five bids in October, with the highest nearly hitting the $7,000 mark, 8world reported on Monday (Nov 18).

The $6,929 offer was from the son of a hawker who runs a stall in the same row. If he wins the tender, he intends to open a third drink stall... » READ MORE

3. Li Nanxing releasing bak kut teh broth at hotpot restaurant to mark his and Singapore's 60th birthday

In celebration of his and Singapore's 60th birthday, local actor Li Nanxing will be releasing his bak kut teh broth in collaboration with Chamoon Hot Pot... » READ MORE

4. Pay $9 for air-con? Extra charges by private-hire driver in Malaysia sparks criticism

A private-hire driver in Malaysia has come under fire for charging customers up to RM30 (S$9) for air-conditioning.

A photo of a handwritten sign in the driver's car was shared on X last Sunday (Nov 17), sparking criticism... » READ MORE

