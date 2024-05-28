Daily roundup: Foreign cars entering Johor from Singapore must use VEP from Oct 1 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Foreign cars entering Johor from Singapore must use VEP from Oct 1

All foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia from Singapore by land will be required to use a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) from Oct 1... » READ MORE

2. Japanese model Hikari Mori under fire for allegedly squeezing Shu Qi in Bvlgari event

Is it rude to jostle your way into a photo op? Fans of Shu Qi certainly thought so.

They were left fuming after the Taiwanese star was allegedly squeezed and pushed out of the way by a model at a recent Bvlgari event... » READ MORE

3. Parents arrange ghost marriage for Malaysian couple who died in car accident

To fulfill their children's wish of getting married, the parents of a couple who died in a car accident in Perak have decided to hold a ghost marriage for them... » READ MORE

4. Keanu Reeves doppelganger in Thailand goes viral, wife made him up to resemble John Wick character

Upon first glance at the videos on the TikTok account Tuktiklife, you'd think that Keanu Reeves is currently in Thailand.

But the man isn't that Hollywood superstar — he actually just looks very much like him... » READ MORE

