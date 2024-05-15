Daily roundup: Former chef at Takagi Ramen opens own hawker stall selling his rendition of the dish - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Former chef at Takagi Ramen opens own hawker stall selling his rendition of the dish, pumped $40k into business

For years, Gary Chua Lee Heng toyed with the idea of starting his own F&B venture.

And finally, the 33-year-old has a place to call his own at Bedok North — Tsuki Ramen... » READ MORE

2. 'I want to live': Jackson Wang on possibly leaving showbiz in 10 years, sacrifices for his career

2024 marks his 10th anniversary in showbiz but Hong Kong-born K-pop idol Jackson Wang revealed that he may not be in the scene beyond the next 10 years... » READ MORE

3. ERP 2.0's on-board unit meets international standards, says LTA

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has refuted online claims that the Electronic Road Pricing system (ERP 2.0) on-board units (OBU) doesn't meet international standards for electronic devices, according to a press release on Tuesday (May 14)... » READ MORE

4. 'He drove my car to have dinner': Woman clashes with workshop over repair costs, calls police

What was supposed to have been a straightforward car repair job turned into an ordeal for one woman, who had to call the police to get her vehicle returned... » READ MORE

